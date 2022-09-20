JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge will be closed for several hours Friday and potentially Saturday night to replace components of the bridge.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said starting Friday night from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Saturday they will close the bridge on Hwy 117 near Stevenson to replace steel portal braces.

There will be at least four closures lasting an hour each. Breaks have been scheduled in between each closure to clear traffic and reposition equipment.

If the work is not completed Friday night then the same closure process will be followed Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Due to the length of the closures, drivers should plan to use another route.

This work is part of a $6.3 million “major rehabilitation project” which is expected to be finished sometime in 2024 and should prolong the lifespan of the truss bridge. Snodgrass Bridge was built in 1958 and work will also include concrete repairs and new paint.