New Years Eve park and pray event held at Highlands Medical Centers

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Several people of faith in Jackson County rang in the New Year by showing their support of healthcare workers.

The taillights of their vehicles could be seen glowing in the parking lot of Highlands Medical Center from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. New Years Eve.

The group prayed for fatigued healthcare workers and patients battling COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Hospital officials told News 19 as of 5:30 p.m. there were 19 patients with COVID-19.

“It means the world to see them come support us because we’re trying to do our best to take care of them and save them so it’s like they’re returning the favor. they’re coming to back us in the fight, it’s like we;re fighting the war together,” said Highlands Medical Center Quality Director Paula Medlock, RN.

Gospel music also played on AM 1050 during the event.

Pastors will also pray that 2021brings in health and wellness for the entire community.