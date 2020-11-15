New Veterans Memorial Park dedicated in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Jackson County Veterans Memorial Park is officially christened after Saturday morning’s dedication ceremony.

“I think excited and relieved is the proper description,” said Veterans Memorial Park Board President Jim Olyniec.

There were a number of speakers at the ceremony, including Congressman Mo Brooks.

U.S. Army Materiel Command Sergeant Major Alberto Delgado was the keynote speaker. Delgado has done five combat tours in his three-decade career.

“To see the community come together and to see the veterans and the civilians and the politicians to support such an important message, and the park, and to give back to the veterans that served before us,” he said.

Olyniec said the six-acre park’s purpose is twofold.

“I think the park will be a real asset to the community in honoring veterans and bringing people to Scottsboro to see the park,” he explained.

The park took six years to get constructed and was fully reliant on donation dollars.

“It’s been a long process, but only through the support of the donors and the community, both local, statewide, and nationally have we gotten to this point,” Olyniec said.

Although the $700,000 project looks finished, Olyniec said it’s about 98% of the way there. The remaining walkways, lighting, and other finishing touches will be completed in January of 2021.