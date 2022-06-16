The trial for a man accused of killing three people in Guntersville has been delayed once again while a Marshall County court awaits testing.

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new trial date has been set for a man accused of killing three people in Guntersville.

Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was charged in 2018 with killing 7-year-old Colton Lee, his great-grandmother Marie Martin, and her neighbor Martha Reliford.

A trial was initially set for April 26, 2022 was continued after the court was made aware of testing that had to be performed on Spencer and wouldn’t be finished before that date, according to court records. The documents didn’t say what kind of testing was being performed on Spencer.

Court records show Jimmy O’Neal Spencer’s new trial will be on October 17, 2022 at 9 a.m. in the Marshall County Courthouse.

As previously reported, Spencer is charged with seven counts of capital murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.