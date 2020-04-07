New school buses arrive at Marshall County School Board of Education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- Marshall County students will be riding in style when school starts back for the next year. Eight shiny new Thomas buses arrived in Guntersville Monday.

Thirteen more will be delivered to the Board of Education by the end of the week. Three of the 13 are for special needs students.

Each bus has a variety of safety and comfort features including air conditioning, and wide-angle cameras throughout the inside. There is also a camera on the outside of the bus to record drivers who ignore the bus's stop sign.

“We all enjoy getting new school buses, but the most important thing is the safety features that we’ll be adding for our student population. We’ll have cameras throughout the buses which will help with student behavior. We also have cameras on outside of buses for those who run the stop signs so that’s something we really like,” said Superintendent Cindy Wigley.

The special needs buses also have individual built-in restraints for several seats up front.

District officials told WHNT News 19 that while safety is their number one priority, these new buses will also be more economical to maintain.

“In previous years, a lot of our fleet was older and it cost a lot of maintenance. The fuel mileage was lower on them. Where these buses probably get around 10 miles to gallon the older got four to five miles to gallon somewhere in that area.

The district was able to get the buses, each costing around $92,000 through the state's fleet renewal program.

The new buses will have a three-year warranty that starts when school goes back into session. The only thing the district will have to pay for with the warranty is oil changes and minor maintenance.