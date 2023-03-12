JACKSON COUNTY, Ala, (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a New Market teen died and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.

ALEA said a 16-year-old from New Market was pronounced dead on the scene after a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta she was riding in collided with a 2014 BMW 528I. The agency said the crash occurred around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Alabama Highway 40 about six miles north of Scottsboro.

ALEA said the Jetta was being driven by an 18-year-old juvenile from Jacksonville Florida who was also injured in the crash. The agency said that the driver of the BMW and three passengers were also injured and transported to the hospital after the crash.

ALEA said nothing further is available as state troopers continue to investigate the incident.