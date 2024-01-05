GUNTERSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a New Hope woman was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting that left one man injured.

MCSO Chief Deputy Willie Orr said 37-year-old Kelly Wooten of New Hope was arrested Friday and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with a shooting on Wednesday.

On Jan. 3, Orr said that deputies responded with Madison County deputies to a location near New Hope to a report that a person had been shot. The victim, a 59-year-old man, appeared to have non-life-threatening-injuries to his shoulder area.

The victim told officials he had been shot while driving on Highway 431 near Guntersville Dam Road. Authorities said the man knew who shot him and was able to provide information on who they were and the vehicles they were driving.

MCSO investigators were able to locate the scene and began looking for three persons of interest. That afternoon around 2:50 p.m., authorities said Madison County deputies were able to get into contact with one of the persons of interest, identified as Wooten.

According to Orr, it was discovered that Wooten has active warrants for her arrest from the Guntersville Police Department. Wooten was subsequently arrested on those warrants and turned over to Guntersville Police.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were able to obtain warrants for Wooten in connection with the shooting and she was arrested after her release from the city of Guntersville.

Wooten is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Orr said that this was an isolated incident and that both Wooten and the victim knew each other before the shooting.

