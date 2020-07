SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Highlands Medical Center in Jackson County is opening a new drive-thru COVID-19 test site.

It will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Veterans Fairgrounds off Cecil street and Heroes Drive in Scottsboro.

You don’t need a doctor’s note to be tested, but someone will be on-site to screen you before testing.