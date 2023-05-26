JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — When Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen was appointed to his new position, it left his old title of Chief Deputy vacant for a short time.

That’s no longer the case with Sheriff Harnen officially naming Eric Woodall as the new Chief Deputy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) on Thursday.

Woodall is no stranger to law enforcement or the area and has played a part in a wide range of positions and titles throughout his career. In 1994, his journey started with the Hollywood Police Department before being hired by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in 1999, where he served as both a deputy and investigator.

“For the past 14 years, I have served as supervisor of the [JCSO] Investigative Division,” explained Woodall. “I am also a Taskforce Officer with the FBI North Alabama Violent Crime Taskforce and the Alabama Crimes Against Children Taskforce.”

The seasoned Chief Deputy said he has testified in countless state and federal courts in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Kentucky, which he says led to convictions for murder, bank robbery, production of child pornography, and other several other drug and violent crimes.

“I am a graduate of the 100th session of the North East Alabama Police Academy and the 243rd session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia,” said Woodall. “Most recently, I was honored to be a part of the Jackson County Leadership Class of 2023.”

Still, it doesn’t end there. Woodall also serves on the Board of Directors for both the Jackson County Child Advocacy Center and the Jackson County Department of Human Resources.

“I look forward to working alongside Sheriff Harnen and all the outstanding staff of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the continued service of our communities and citizens,” exclaimed Woodall.