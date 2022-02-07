ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Sand Mountain Amphitheater will host a special “Tacos and Tequila” concert event this summer featuring one of the biggest names in rap music, Nelly.

The multi-platinum, Grammy-winning artist will perform at the Albertville amphitheater on May 20 alongside Chingy, Baby Bash, and D.J. Skribble. The event, branded as a “taco and tequila” night will be more than just music for fans who flock to the amphitheater.

Nelly is best known for his hits, “Hot in Herre,” “E.I.”, and “#1.” His discography has reached across multiple genres, including country, rap, R&B, and most recently, rock.

Tickets go on sale February 11 at 10 a.m. here. The Sand Mountain Amphitheater is located at 700 SMPA Boulevard in Albertville.