Neighborhood Bridges Boaz pushes for more ‘kindness curators’ to help local students

BOAZ, Ala. – Neighborhood Bridges Boaz is doing a last-minute push for “kindness curators” before the start of school.

Since launching in February, Neighborhood Bridges Boaz has bridged over $30,000 in direct support to students and families in need.

Boaz Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jill Johnson told WHNT News 19 they expect needs to be on the rise this school year, given the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The needs are endless. From strollers, to backpacks, to shoes, to clothes, you don’t realize how much it costs to send a child back to school, and that’s where we come in,” explained Johnson.

Boaz student needs are posted to Neighborhood Bridges Boaz by school staff. The request then gets sent out to the kindness curators.

People from anywhere can donate to help fill those needs anonymously.