RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Rainsville man was indicted on the hundreds of child pornography charges he faces by a DeKalb County grand jury, court documents show.

66-year-old Steve Wukmer was arrested by the Rainsville Police Department (RPD) at his job in Fort Payne on November 14, 2022, and has remained in jail since then.

Wukmer (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Wukmer was charged with 215 counts of possession of child pornography.

Rainsville Assistant Police Chief Matt Crum said Wukmer was taken into custody following an investigation by RPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.

The investigation revealed that Wukmer was a former children’s minister in Ohio. It is unclear if there was any misconduct by Wukmer during his time in Ohio.

No hearings or court dates have been set for the case against Wukmer at this time, according to online records.

Wukmer is being housed in the DeKalb County Jail on a $12,900,000 bond.