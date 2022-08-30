POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — Trouper the Mustang, the mascot for Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC), was on campus last week to welcome students for fall classes.

According to the college’s website, Trouper is owned and trained by Amber Rain Mathewson. He is the college’s official mascot.

(Northeast Alabama Community College)

(Northeast Alabama Community College)

Trouper and Roscoe, Northeast’s unofficial mascot and late campus dog, are recognized on campus with a life-sized bronze statue. Roscoe passed away earlier this year and was believed to be at least 15 years old.

The statue shows the two nose-to-nose, facing one another and according to the statue’s designer and NACC Associate Dean of Instruction, Barbara Kilgore, it is a perfect representation of the college’s message. “Big Fish” author Daniel Wallace also contributed by writing the narrative on the statue’s plaque.

(Northeast Alabama Community College)

(Northeast Alabama Community College)

“The interaction between the two is one of total acceptance,” Kilgore continued. “They are nose to nose, looking at each other. The mood is one of love and respect: the essences of NACC.”

The fall semester at NACC began on Tuesday, August 23.