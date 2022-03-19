POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — The Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Foundation will host its first-ever home and garden tour fundraiser this spring.

The inaugural event will feature six homes across DeKalb and Jackson counties. The DeKalb County homes will be featured on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. while the Jackson County tour will follow on Sunday, April 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The DeKalb County homes include:

Bel Amour, owned by General Joseph & Mrs. Chanelle Cosumano, in Fort Payne

Moonflower Farms, owned by Mr. Eddie & Mrs. Laura Houk, in Fort Payne

French Quarter Inn, owned by Mentone Vacation Rentals, in Mentone

The Jackson County homes include:

The Cowan House, owned by Judge John & Mrs. Angela Graham, in Stevenson

College Avenue Home, owned by Mr. Jimmy & Mrs. Jane Bergman, in Scottsboro

Lake Home, owned by Mr. Steve & Mrs. Donna Campbell, in Scottsboro

“A Home and Garden Tour is a unique and special event, as people are opening their homes to give you a look into their personal space,” stated Heather Rice, NACC’s development director. “We know these homeowners put a lot of time and work into preparing their homes and gardens just for this event. We appreciate our homeowners helping the NACC Foundation with the first NACC Foundation Home and Garden Tour.”

There are multiple ticket options for the home and garden tour. Individual day tickets are available for $25, while tickets for both days are $40. Tickets may be purchased here or by phone at 256-638-4418, ext. 2391.