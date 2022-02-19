POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — The music of Dolly Parton will soon take center stage at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC).

The college is set to host “Diamond in a Rhinestone World: The Music of Dolly Parton,” on Thursday, February 24 at 12 p.m. in the Student Center. The show will feature the NACC Chorus, Encore, and the Mustang String Band.

“Any time is a great time to celebrate Dolly Parton, but especially in March during Women’s History Month,” NACC’s music department stated on Facebook. “Big hair and boots encouraged!”

The concert is part of the college’s celebration of Women’s History Month. Celebrated every March in the United States, Women’s History Month is set aside to highlight the contributions of women in history. International Women’s Day is observed during the month on March 8.

Admission to the show is free. For more information on NACC Music Department’s upcoming activities, click here.