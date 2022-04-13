POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — A brand-new workforce development center is coming to the campus at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC), the college announced Monday.

NACC says the new center will facilitate business and industry training needs in the state’s Northeast region. The facility was identified as a needed project by local communities through the ACCS ASPIRE 2030 initiative.

“This is a landmark occasion here at Northeast and for our area,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “We will be conducting workforce training in a first-class, state-of-the-art facility, and this building will permit us to expand what we do and create the space on campus to establish new programs, particularly in healthcare.”

(Northeast Alabama Community College)

Monday’s announcement was made alongside leaers from the Alabama Community College System (ACCS), local public officials, and industry partners inside the Tom Bevill Lyceum.

“I can’t say enough about Chancellor Jimmy Baker’s vision to provide and expand workforce training in Alabama and for the support of our legislators to fund these projects,” Campbell continued.

The new center will boast a state-of-the-art laboratory space for programs related to industrial maintenance, precision machining, design and 3D modeling, and building construction craft training.

“The addition of this new facility will enable NACC to expand its capacity to serve more students and provide industry-specific training in high-demand career fields,” stated Kerry Wright, the college’s dean of workforce development.

“In order to continue to meet the needs of the communities we serve, the infrastructure on our campuses must be addressed,” said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker. “It is vital that we not only are able to meet existing needs but that we also plan for what will be needed in the future.”

“This investment in workforce centers and infrastructure across the state’s community colleges is our effort to dream big, think strategically, and plan intentionally and responsibly to have the greatest impact on communities across the state,” Baker concluded.

A groundbreaking for the facility is set as early as this fall. To learn more about NACC and the new workforce development center, click here.