POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — Theatre students at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) will gather this month to present “The Zoo Story,” a one-act play by Edward Albee.

According to the theatre’s Facebook page, the show will be performed over two weekends. The dates are July 8 through July 17, 2022. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m. while Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum.

“The Zoo Story” follows two characters who meet on a park bench in New York City’s Central Park. It was initially rejected by New York producers and premiered in West Berlin in 1959.

Tickets cost $8. They can be purchased by phone, in-person, or online. Call 256-638-4418, ext. 2218 for more information.