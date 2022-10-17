POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — A beloved children’s fantasy series is getting a musical treatment next month at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC).

The college’s theatre program will begin its fall season with “The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical,” based on the young adult novel series by Rick Riordan. The story follows the titular character and a host of Greek gods looking for Zeus’s stolen lightning bolt.

The show was first performed in 2014 as a one-hour performance with TheatreWorks USA.

“We have had an amazing time putting ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’ together for our community,” said Theatre Director Kayleigh Smith. “We chose to have a slightly smaller season last year so we could rebuild our program and our audiences post-COVID.”

“This season will be huge!” Smith continued. “We are coming back with a bang.”

The show will include a live band, flying effects, a cast of 30 people, state-of-the-art lighting effects, and 19 musical numbers.

“The Lightning Thief” shows will run from November 11-13 and 18-20 at the Tom Bevill Lyceum. Tickets are available at the box office, online, or by phone at 256-638-4418 ext. 2218.