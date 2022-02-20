POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — One of Broadway’s most famous musicals will take the stage this spring at Northeast Alabama Community College.

The college’s theatre program will present “Godspell” on April 21 through 24, April 28 through May 1, and May 5 through 8. All performances will be held at the Tom Bevill Lyceum on campus. Thursday through Saturday night performances begin at 7 p.m. while Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m.

The seating for the production will be “in the round” style with chairs actually on the stage in an effort to provide an immersive experience.

“We are excited about Godspell,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “It is a wonderful play and the interactive audience seating for the play will make it an exceptional experience. Our Theatre Director, Ms. Kayleigh Smith, will bring on the best in the actors and actresses!”

“Godspell” premiered on Off-Broadway in 1971, and is written by Grammy and Tony winner Stephen Schwartz. A film adaptation hit theaters in 1973, and the show made it to the Great White Way in 1976. The updated version of the musical follows a small group of people helping Jesus Christ tell his life story and his parables.

“Godspell” tickets are available by phone, in-person, or online here. To purchase by phone, call 256-638-4418. Tickets are $8 each.