POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — 17 children in the Tennessee Valley will have gifts under the Christmas tree this year, thanks to a joint effort between Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) and Human Resources of DeKalb and Jackson Counties (DHR).

According to a news release from the college, the effort was coordinated by the NACC Student Government Association (SGA) to “make this Christmas a brighter season for each of these families.”

Joan Reeves, NACC’s Director of Student Activities, said, “Christmas is that time of year when we stop and think of all our blessings and want to share with others.”

“I am so proud to be a part of the NACC family, where the students, faculty, and staff give so generously of their time and money to ensure that others have a special Christmas,” Reeves continued. “The success of this event is due to the hard work of these people, and this Christmas will be much happier one for many families in our service area because of them.”

10 organizations at NACC participated in the effort. Those include:

American Criminal Justice Association (Sponsor, Stephen Whited)

Mu Alpha Theta (Sponsors, Adam Niblett, Milah Breland, John Camp, Thomas Frost)

National Student Nurses’ Association (Sponsors, Christine Rains and Magan Edwards)

Phi Theta Kappa (Sponsors, Olivia Dodd and Billy Day)

Presidential Hosts (Sponsor, Andrea Wheeler)

Rotaract Club (Sponsor, Keith McBride)

Sigma Kappa Delta (Sponsors, Jeff Hawes, Jody Ragsdale, and Joan Reeves)

Campus Church (Sponsor, Bryon Miller)

Rural Health Club (Sponsors, Kevin Holt, Dr. Scott Byrum, Rodney Land, and Misty Chapman)

SGA (Sponsor, Joan Reeves)

In addition to providing gifts, a canned food drive presented by those organizations garnered more than 1,000 donations for the Flat Rock Community Center.