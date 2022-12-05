POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — Things are about to get a lot easier for poultry science students hoping to transfer from Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) to Auburn University.

On November 29, NACC signed a “memorandum of understanding” — or a broad agreement reached with Auburn — which established a partnership between the two higher education institutions.

According to a social media post, the new joint curriculum will allow students to finish their first two years at Northeast before automatically transferring to Auburn’s program. The college said this partnership will add to the “wide range of diverse poultry-related jobs in which students may specialize.”

“Jobs are available locally, regionally, nationally, and globally in this profession!” the post read. “Salary ranges begin around $50,000 to $60,000 with pay increasing upon experience.”

