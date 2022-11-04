POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) is bringing cross-country running teams to the facility — for the first time ever.

According to a news release from the college, both the men’s and women’s teams will be coached by Patrick Laney, a math teacher at Scottsboro High School.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be a part of building a culture where student-athletes can extend their athletic careers while growing as people,” said Laney. “As a teacher, I have seen the impact Northeast has had on students. When I saw an effort to start a cross-country program, I was eager to learn more. I love helping young people fulfill their dreams.”

NACC President Dr. David Campbell said the new teams will provide more opportunities for student-athletes.

“We know that there is a history of having great cross country teams in our area at the high school level – both Women’s and Men’s teams,” Campbell stated. “We want athletes from these programs to run for Northeast. These athletes and Coach Laney will lay the foundation for what we think will be a great program at Northeast.”

The new NACC teams will join other Alabama community college competing in the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC).