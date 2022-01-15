NACC, Alabama Ballet to present ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ next month

POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Ballet is returning to Northeast Alabama for a one-night performance of “Blue Suede Shoes” next month. The performance will mark the company’s 15th year performing at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC).

The world-renowned ballet company will present the show on Saturday, February 12 at 7 p.m. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum.

“We always enjoy bringing the Alabama Ballet back to our area,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “The Alabama Ballet is a highly accomplished and nationally recognized company and in addition to their skills and talents in dance, they will provide a spectacular show with their costumes, stage lighting, and sound.”

The show is a full-length ballet set to over 30 recordings of Elvis Presley songs. It follows three friends from their high school days in the 1950s through the social changes of the 1960s, and finally, the 1970s. The show boasts 280 costumes and 16 sets, designed by Bob Mackie.

NACC offers multiple ways of buying tickets for the event.

Tickets are available for $10 per person through online purchase here. You can also buy tickets over the phone by calling Heather Rice at 256-638-4418, ext. 2301 or Rachael Graham at 256-638-4418, ext. 2391. Tickets can also be bought on campus at Room 145 in the Pendley Administration Building.