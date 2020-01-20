Muscle Shoals Police, Fire phones down

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The phone lines for Muscle Shoals Police and Fire were down Monday morning.
According to a tweet from the police department, AT&T was working to fix the problem.
In the meantime, Muscle Shoals Police said to call 911 for assistance.
The Police Department and Fire Department phone lines are down. AT&T is working to correct the problem. Please call 911 for assistance and they will dispatch our officers. We will update when the lines are working. pic.twitter.com/KexzjlqcXd
— Muscle Shoals PD (@MuscleShoalsPD) January 20, 2020
