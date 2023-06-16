DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An Ider woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dekalb County early Friday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA says the accident occurred around 4:50 a.m. Friday on Alabama 75 near mile marker 110 approximately two miles north of Cartersville, when the vehicle Ginger G. McBride, 52, of Ider was driving collided with a tractor-trailer.

Authorities said McBride was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to the DeKalb Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The crash caused road closures for part of the morning, but State Troopers worked to clear the area. The road reopened around 12:30 p.m.