Shooter dead from self-inflicted gunshot, 2 more dead, 2 injured in shooting at Mueller Co. in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A shooting occurred at the Mueller Co. plant in Albertville early Tuesday morning.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirmed an employee began shooting at fellow employees around 2:30 a.m., killing two and injuring two others.

Police in Albertville have confirmed 2 dead, 2 injured at the Mueller plant, known for producing fire equipment and hydrants. Shooting came at 2:30 a.m. from a fellow employee, who has since been "located." — Samson Tamijani (@SamsonReports) June 15, 2021

The injured were taken to Marshall Medical Center South.

Around 8:30 a.m., Smith confirmed the shooter was found dead in a vehicle on Carlisle Avenue in Guntersville from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

BREAKING UPDATE: Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith says police found the suspect in this morning's shooting dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Carlisle Street in Guntersville. — Hunter Drinkard (@HDrinkardTV) June 15, 2021

Smith said more details will be provided later Tuesday morning during a news conference.

News 19 crews on scene saw Albertville and Boaz Police, along with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, at the plant on Industrial Blvd.

Mueller, headquartered in Chattanooga, has 11 plants across the U.S. and Canada including the one in Albertville, which employs just under 500 people.

The City of Albertville says it’s one of the area’s largest employers and has been in operation for more than 45 years.

Millions of fire hydrants have been manufactured at the plant, leading to the city becoming known as the “Fire Hydrant Capital” of the world.