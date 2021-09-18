Multi-vehicle crash kills Gadsden toddler, injures driver

Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — A Gadsden toddler was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 near Alabama 77 on Friday morning.

The toddler was a passenger in a 2010 Toyota Camry that left the roadway, crossed over the median, and was struck by a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer truck that was traveling in the opposite lane.

The driver of the Camry, Tenisha Rochar Timmons, 33, of Gadsden, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and the child, who was not restrained, were ejected.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.