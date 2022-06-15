ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One year after a deadly shooting at Mueller in Albertville, the company dedicated a memorial to the victims.

According to Albertville Police, Andreas Deon Horton, a 10-year employee at the plant, began shooting at fellow employees around 2:30 a.m. on June 25, 2021. He killed two people and injured two more.

Horton then proceeded to kill himself, police say. No motive for the shooting was ever discovered.

According to our news partners at AL.com, the memorial dedicated on Wednesday was designed and built by factory employees. The memorial has two Mueller fire hydrants with the men’s names on the pumper caps. The memorial also features a small pond and garden area.

AL.com reports that the two injured men, Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, are still recovering from their injuries.