Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce opens small business relief fund during COVID-19 crisis

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Small local businesses are hurting during the COVID-19 crisis. But the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce is hoping to help as best they can by setting up a relief fund for them.

Chamber President and CEO Rick Roden said they have already gotten almost $50,000 thanks to several large donations.

Google donated $25,000 to the fund. Regions Bank put $8,000 into the fund, while Avans Machine donated $10,000. The Well church in Scottsboro donated $4,500. Multiple individuals have also donated to help small businesses.

Any small business in Jackson County impacted by COVID-19 in one way or another can apply. Roden told WHNT News 19 that more than 30 have already applied.

He also said a committee has been set up to review the applications to determine who needs help and how much should be given to them. In the applications, each business must prove that it is legitimate and in good standing.

“There are some businesses that are truly, truly hurting. I’ve had some businesses call me crying saying what am I going to do so we just knew we had to step and do something to help,” said Roden.

Roden said the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce is partnering with City of Scottsboro, Stevenson, Bridgeport, and Section, as well as, the town of Dutton, and the Jackson County Economic Development Authority, IMPACT Learning Center.