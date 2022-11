COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed in a wreck involving a motorcycle in DeKalb County Tuesday.

According to DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson, the crash happened on Alabama Highway 11 in Collinsville.

The deadly wreck involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The coroner confirmed the motorcyclist died in the crash, but has not been identified.

News 19 reached out to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

This is a developing story.