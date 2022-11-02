A Gadsden man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. (ALEA)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Gadsden man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

36-year-old Michael S. Bourgeois died when his 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu around 3 p.m.

ALEA officials say Bourgeois was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old female driver of the Malibu was taken to DeKalb Regional Medical Center for treatment.

According to authorities, the crash happened about three miles north of Collinsville on DeKalb County 51 near DeKalb County 212.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the incident.