MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A motorcycle chase that began in Guntersville ended in a wreck on Friday afternoon.

According to Albertville Police Chief J.T. Cartee, the chase began in Guntersville before moving into Albertville via Highway 205 around 12:24 p.m.

Police say officers tried to stop the motorcycle for not displaying a tag, but the driver refused to stop. Officers pursued the motorcycle, which had a man and woman on it, on 205 but eventually lost it near Cahill Road. The chase was ended when officers couldn’t find the motorcycle.

Shortly after, police say they were alerted to a motorcycle wreck at Burns Street and Logan Street. Officers arrived on scene and confirmed the occupants of the motorcycle matched the ones involved in the chase.

Both the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were taken to Huntsville Hospital, but there conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story.