Mitchem announces candidacy for state representative

(WHNT) – Republican Todd Mitchem announced his candidacy for the Alabama House of Representatives last week.

Mitchem is running in House District 26, which covers portions of Marshall and DeKalb counties.

Mitchem is a native of Marshall County and son of the late state senator Hinton Mitchem.

He previously worked as a high school and college instructor, but for the last decade, he has become more involved with non-profit organizations like CASA of Marshall County and the Shepherd’s Cove Hospice Foundation, where he has served on the Board of Directors.

“I work to do as much as I can to help the people of Marshall County,” Mitchem said in a campaign announcement. “I have been able to provide a lot of service through my work with CASA and Hospice. The opportunity to serve more people in an even greater capacity is the reason I decided to enter this race for state representative.”

Mitchem is a graduate of Albertville High School and Snead State Community College. He attended Auburn University, earning a degree in political science, followed by master’s degrees from the University of South Alabama and Jacksonville State University.

While in college, Mitchem was an intern with U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former Congressman Tom Bevill.

“As a lifelong resident of Marshall County, I know our people’s values and what our community needs to grow and prosper,” Mitchem stated. “I believe I can make a difference to benefit people’s lives, given the opportunity to serve.”

The Republican primary election will be held on May 24, 2022.