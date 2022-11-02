MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for help locating a man who was reported missing on Oct. 28.

23-year-old Caleb Storm Walker was reported missing MCSO. It is unknown who reported him missing.

Walker is described as a white male, 5’9″, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Photo: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say Walker was arrested and charged in connection to a missing Guntersville girl in 2018. Walker was 18 years old at the time and the girl, Shelby Rae Freeman, was 16 years old at the time.

Walker was charged with interference with child custody after they were found in San Bernadino, California several days after Freeman was reported missing.

Anyone who has information about Walker’s possible location is encouraged to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.