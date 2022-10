MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Belinda Sue Whitley Kilgore, 46, was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 19 at her home in Horton.

Kilgore was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans. She suffers from a head injury that causes short-term memory loss.

MCSO asks that if anyone has any information regarding her disappearance, please call the office at 256-582-2034.