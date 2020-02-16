Missing driver, vehicle found at Buck’s Pocket State Park

Law enforcement and volunteers search for missing driver and vehicle at Buck’s Pocket State Park on February 7.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The missing driver and vehicle at Buck’s Pocket State Park have been found after search efforts resumed on Sunday, according to authorities.

Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) was notified by Buck’s Pocket State Park officials that search crews had located the missing vehicle at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Trooper Daniel said at approximately 2:30 p.m. a diver confirmed the missing driver was also in the vehicle.

The search for the missing driver at Buck’s Pocket resumed Sunday after the search was “suspended indefinitely” on February 9 due to severe weather coming into the area throughout the week.

The driver was swept away by floodwaters on February 5. Law enforcement and volunteers have searched for the driver and the vehicle multiple times since February 5.