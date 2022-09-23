BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — The Boaz Police Department says a teenager who was reported missing has been found and is now safe.

Authorities posted on their Facebook page earlier this week asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Nayeli Gutierrez.

The teen had last been seen on September 20 wearing a black shirt, gray pants, black shoes and was reportedly carrying a black backpack.

(Boaz Police Dept.)

Gutierrez was described as 5’4, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Thursday night, the Boaz Police Department made the announcement, thanking the public for their help in finding the girl.