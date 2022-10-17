RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rainsville Police Department is investigating a car crash that happened last Friday, leaving two businesses with major damage.

According to police, they along with the fire department responded to a call of a vehicle that crashed into the side of the shopping center on Main Street West, with a report of injuries.

(Rainsville Police Dept.)

When emergency crews arrived on the scene around 12:30 p.m., they found a minivan inside the shopping center.

Cloud Z Vape shop and Beautifully Bronzed were both impacted by the crash, though authorities said no one inside either building was hurt.

The driver of the minivan was taken to DeKalb Regional Hospital with minor injuries, according to the report. They were released a few hours later.

Witnesses told police that the minivan had hit another vehicle before running into the building.

The Rainsville Police Department is investigating the incident and will release more information as the case progresses.