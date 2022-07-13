FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say they uncovered a methamphetamine and marijuana operation in Fort Payne last month.

Agents say the operation was found while searching a house on County Road 51 on Wednesday, June 22. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County DHR was called in due to a small child being in the home.

Two men were arrested as a result of the search warrant:

Derick Charles Robbins, 31, of Fort Payne: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, three counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance in the first degree, two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and chemical endangerment of exposing a child

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, three counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance in the first degree, two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and chemical endangerment of exposing a child MIchael Ryan Hulgan, 31, of Fort Payne: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, and three failure to appear warrants

Jail records show Robbins is no longer in the DeKalb County Jail; however, Hulgan remains in the jail on a $7,500 bond.