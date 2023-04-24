SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — An individual sent a message to Collins Intermediate School’s Facebook page Monday “alerting them of a threat towards the school,” Scottsboro City School (SCS) officials said.

In a post on their social media, SCS said an individual sent the Collins Intermediate School page a message alerting them to a threat made towards the school sometime Monday morning.

The threat was turned over to the Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) for investigation, the school system said. After an investigation, authorities discovered the individual making the threat was from Corsicana, Texas.

The Corsicana Independent School District also has a Collins Intermediate School.

SCS said it believes the person who messaged the page made a mistake and meant to alert the school in Corsicana. However, authorities say they are still investigating.

Scottsboro Police will remain present on some of the system’s school campuses on Monday, according to SCS.