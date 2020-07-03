Mentone police officer on leave, facing possible termination after complaints about two Facebook posts

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

MENTONE, Ala. -A north Alabama police officer says he is facing termination after complaints about two Facebook posts.

The mayor of Mentone confirmed to the Fort Payne Times-Journal that Ross Greenwood is on administrative leave, but could not be reached for comment.

However, Greenwood tells AL.com the Mentone Police Department put him on leave because of the posts.

One showed a picture of George Floyd on a twenty-dollar bill, saying the treasury department would honor him by placing him on a counterfeit version. Floyd was accused of using a counterfeit $20 the day of his arrest and death while in police custody.

A second post showed basketball hall-of-famer Shaquille O’Neal reimagined as the Quaker Oats logo.

