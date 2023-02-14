POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) – An unusual accident involving a horse-drawn wagon and a vehicle on Monday has the Rainsville Police Department (RPD) reminding drivers of the “Rules of the Road.”

Assistant Chief Matt Crum said the accident caused injuries to members of the Mennonite family in the wagon and killed the horse.

Officers with RPD along with other agencies in the area responded to an accident in Powell it said involved a car and a wagon being pulled by a horse.

Asst. Chief Crum said that the department wanted to take this chance to inform the public that Alabama Law states that animal-drawn vehicles like the wagon pulled by a horse in this accident have the same rights on the roadway. He said that it will criminally prosecute anyone that dangerously violates traffic laws that put anyone on a horse-drawn wagon in danger.

Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmonson said he has asked the Alabama Department of Transportation to install horse-drawn vehicle caution signs along Alabama Highways 35 and 75.

“Hopefully in the near future, there will be signs along those highways to remind drivers to share the road with these types of vehicles. Let’s all please do our part to make Rainsville welcoming to our Mennonite neighbors in our area,” Chief Edmonson said.

Chief Edmonson and RPD also asked that anyone witnessing traffic violations report them to the department by calling (256) 638-2157.