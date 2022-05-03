VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WHNT) — If you want to meet your favorite characters from Mayberry, then a trek to Valley Head should be in your near future.

The 5th “Memories of Mayberry” festival will return to the small DeKalb County town on Saturday, May 7.

The festival will feature classic Mayberry characters like Barney, Floyd, Otis, and Ernest T. Bass. For those unaware, Mayberry is the fictional American town featured in both “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Mayberry R.F.D.” The community is based on Andy Griffith’s hometown of Mount Airy, N.C.

According to the event’s flyer, the festival not only features your favorite Mayberry characters, but a cruise-in, arts and crafts, food, raffles, vendors, live entertainment, and so much more! The day’s event begin at 9 a.m.

This year’s lineup includes:

9 a.m.: National Anthem at the flagpole, Cruise-In Car Show around the square

9:15 a.m.: Greetings and lineup announcements at the stage

9:30 a.m.: The Darlings at the stage ad around the square, Aunt B's Dill Pickle Contest at the tent

10 a.m.: The Sharp's Quartet at the stage, Square Dancers at the square

10:30 a.m.: Drawings at the stage

10:45 a.m.: Joyful Noise at the stage

11:30 a.m.: Candidates for office speak at the stage, Aunt B's Pie Contest at the tent

12 p.m.: Auction at the stage

12:30 p.m.: Barney, Floyd, Ernest T. Bass, and Otis at the stage

1 p.m.: The Sharp's Quartet at the stage

1:45 p.m.: Drawings at the stage

2:15 p.m.: Candidates for office speak at the stage

2:45 p.m.: Whistling contest at the stage

The festival’s two major contests include Aunt B’s Pie Baking Contest and the Dill Pickle Contest.

The pie baking contest begins at 11 a.m. at the White Mayberry Tent. Pies must be submitted by 10:30 a.m. Meanwhile, entries for the homemade dill pickle contest must be at City Hall by 9:30 a.m., with judging following at 10 a.m. One entry per person.

“This will be a day of fun and relaxation for the entire family,” said Valley Head Mayor Michael Key. “We have vendors, cruise-in around [the] town square, homemade ice cream, pony rides, and lots more! Come see us and spend the day!”

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Town Clerk Debra Rhodes said the festival has recovered well.

All proceeds from the festival benefit the Valley Head Fire Department. For more information, call 256-899-3776 or 256-635-6814.