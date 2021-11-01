Memorial services set for Ider Police Chief who lost battle with COVID-19

IDER, Ala. — Funeral arrangements have been set for Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree, who passed away after a long battle with COVID-19.

Ider Mayor Wendy Lasseter confirmed that his visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 3, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. His funeral will follow at 4 p.m. The services will be held at Stevenson First Baptist Church.

The 65-year-old was first hospitalized with COVID-19 on October 2.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with the family of Chief Buddy Crabtree,” Lassetter said. “He was a huge part of our Town and was loved by so many. As Mayor, I was blessed to have worked with a Chief that cared so much for his people & worked countless hours. He was a wonderful teacher & mentor. He will be greatly missed.”

Crabtree had been with the Ider Police Department for nearly a decade.