HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Marshall County’s newest residents!

Marshall Medical Centers, located in Arab and Boaz, reported two babies born on New Year’s Day — making them the county’s first babies born in 2023.

Parents Sauveline Dolne and Wilbenn Fleurmilus welcomed the first baby of 2023 at Marshall Medical South, a girl born at 9:04 a.m. She weighed five pounds and three ounces.

(Marshall Medical Centers)

A pair of fraternal twins were also born at Marshall Medical South on January 1. The boy, delivered at 3:18 p.m., weighed five pounds and five ounces, and the girl, delivered at 3:20 p.m., weighed in at four pounds and 15 ounces. Marshall Medical Centers did not provide photos or names for the twins.

Olivia and Dillon Honea also welcomed a New Year’s baby! Charlie Jane Honea was born at 4:22 p.m. and weighed in at five pounds and 13 ounces.

Baby Honea was expected to be delivered on January 12, but a spokesperson for the hospital said after an appointment, the due date was moved up to January 5. However, Charlie Jane wanted to arrive even earlier than that. The couple said they were surprised when she was born early, but the overall experience was positive.

Olivia and Dillon Honea pictured with their new baby, Charlie Jane Honea. (Photo: Marshall Medical Centers) Charlie Jane Honea (Photo: Marshall Medical Centers)

“It all happened so fast,” Olivia said. “She was really ready to get here.”

Family members, including Charlie Jane’s great-aunt Sharon, who works as a labor and delivery nurse, and her grandparents Amy and Chad Honea, were at the hospital when she arrived.

“I’m a labor and delivery nurse, so I see a lot of babies, but this is just such an honor to have a great-niece,” Sharon said. “She is so precious, and I know they [Olivia and Dillon] will do a great job raising her.”

All the New Year’s babies were delivered by Dr. Georgia Gamble, OBGYN at Marshall Medical South.

“These were my first babies to deliver on New Year’s Day,” Dr. Gamble said. “Of course, it’s always fun to start the New Year off doing something you love.”

New Year’s Day also marked the first set of twins delivered by Dr. Gamble and the most babies she has delivered in a single day during her time at the hospital.