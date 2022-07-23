ONEONTA, Ala. (WHNT) – An upcoming open house will give registered and potential students a chance to see what Wallace State Community College has to offer.

The college will be hosting an open house on Tuesday, August 16, two days shy of the first day of the fall term – which starts on Thursday, August 18. The open house is open to current and prospective students, but especially those who are attending Fall 2022 classes at the Oneonta campus.

The Oneonta campus is actually two separate locations – the Academic Center (101 1st Ave. W) and the Technical Center (728 2nd Ave. SE).

Both campuses will be open during the open house on Aug. 16 from 4-6 p.m., giving new and prospective students a chance to tour the facilities, meet faculty and staff, get their questions answered, and get other information about the college.

The Academic Center offers classes for liberal arts/general studies students, students looking to take courses for transfer to a four-year university, and adults looking to pick up a degree or certificate. The Technical Center offers machine tool technology, mechatronics, welding, electronics, and robotics programs.

Wallace State officials also added there are plans for a new career and workforce development program at the Oneonta campus soon.

Registration for the Fall 2022 semester is underway – Full-term and Mini-term I classes start Aug. 18, with Mini-term II classes starting Oct. 14. To register, visit the Wallace State website.

For more information on the Oneonta campus and programs, visit the Wallace State Oneonta website, email wscconeonta@wallacestate.edu, or call (205) 625-4020.