SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities say a medical call led them to discover drug trafficking in Scottsboro.

Scottsboro Police officers were called to a home on County Road 30 on July 6, to help with a medical situation. When they arrived, officers saw illegal narcotics and paraphernalia in plain view.

Investigators found 1.4 grams of fentanyl, .25 grams of methamphetamine, 2.3 grams of synthetic marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Keri Brook Winkles, 33, is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Winkles bond is set at $8,000.

Kayla Brooke Hambrick, 32, is charged with drug trafficking. Hambrick’s bond is set at $25,000.