ALBERTVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says an Albertville man is facing multiple child pornography and voyeurism charges after hidden cameras were found in a child’s room.

Kenneth Hand, 57, was charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of first-degree voyeurism.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began on Oct. 14, 2022, when deputies received information regarding an alleged sexual assault involving two male juveniles at a residence on Turnpike Road in Albertville.

During that investigation, investigators received information through an interview conducted by the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center indicating that the homeowner, identified as Hand, allegedly had hidden cameras in the home. The sheriff’s office said these cameras were located in a room where a minor slept and in a bathroom regularly used by children.

MCSO investigators searched the home on Oct. 17, 2022, and located several digital storage devices that were turned over to the Marshall County Major Crimes Digital Forensics Unit for processing.

On Thursday, the analysis of those devices was completed and authorities found the presence of child pornography and videos that had apparently been recorded in the home’s bathroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

The drive allegedly contained at least 11 images depicting nude children under the age of 10 that had been downloaded from the internet. MCSO said the devices also held videos of children in their underwear in the home.

MCSO said Hand was taken into custody without incident and his bond was set at $100,000 property plus $10,000 cash.