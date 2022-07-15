GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a minor accidentally shot into two homes.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy’s home on Wyeth Mountain Road Thursday after a bullet hole was found. The Sheriff’s Office said the reserve deputy made the discovery shortly after arriving home. After further investigation, deputies discovered a bullet had gone through the home’s exterior wall, through a teen’s bedroom and headboard, embedding itself into the wall behind the headboard.

Deputies then walked around the home in question and discovered another bullet hole in a neighbor’s home.

After an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old accidentally shot a handgun inside their home, leading to both bullet holes. The Sheriff’s Office stated the handgun, owned by the child’s father, was kept in a secure location in the father’s bedroom and the child’s grandmother was supervising the 12-year-old at the time.

Junevile probation was contacted and the Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.