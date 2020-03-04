Marshall voters approve jail food funds amendment

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County voters approved an amendment Tuesday that the county sheriff says will make sure a sheriff will never be able to personally profit from jail food funds again.

Nearly 15,000 voters approved Marshall County Amendment One Tuesday.

Last year state lawmakers approved a bill that did away with an old law that let sheriffs keep leftover jail food funds. The old law led to scandals and concerns about whether inmates were being adequately fed.

The amendment in Marshall County allows leftover money in the jail food account to be used for official sheriff’s office business. Sheriff Phil Sims said the money could be used to buy equipment or help train corrections officers.

In the county’s other local race, Marshall County Commissioner David Kelley had the most votes in Tuesday’s primary election, but it wasn’t enough to keep him out of a runoff.

Kelley had 47 percent of the votes in Tuesday’s commission race, but a candidate has to have more than 50 percent to avoid a runoff. Challenger Lee Sims came in second in the race with 34 percent of votes case.